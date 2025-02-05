ICE carries out raid, 100 members of Venezuelan gang targeted for arrest: Officials

A federal judge has issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order aimed to end birthright citizenship.

A federal judge has issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order aimed to end birthright citizenship.

A federal judge has issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order aimed to end birthright citizenship.

A federal judge has issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order aimed to end birthright citizenship.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeted for arrest more than 100 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua during an early morning raid at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, on Wednesday.

Dozens of federal agents were seen going door to door and speaking to residents in their apartments.

ICE was supported by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Customs and Border Protection and the FBI, the agency said.

Volunteers with the Colorado Rapid Response Network, an immigrant rights group, were also seen using megaphones to advise residents to not speak or open their doors.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration sent its first flight of migrants to Guantanamo Bay, alleging the 10 individuals were members of Tren de Aragua.

FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump has railed against criminal gangs, specifically Tren de Aragua, in Aurora since his time on the campaign trail.

"We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country. We will defend our territory," Trump said during a visit to Aurora in October 2024. "We will not be conquered. We will reclaim our sovereignty. And Colorado will vote for Trump as a protest and signal to the world that we are not going to take it anymore."

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ended up winning in Colorado by about 350,000 votes.

ABC News' Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.