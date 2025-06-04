Iconic Raleigh Holiday Inn to become boutique hotel

The circular-shaped Holiday Inn on Hillsborough Street has been part of the city's skyline since 1969.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A big change of plans for an iconic hotel in downtown Raleigh.

Instead of being demolished, the building is now set to be transformed into a boutique hotel.

It will be branded Hotel Indigo, part of the Intercontinental Hotels Group.

There's no timeline for the transformation.

Tidal Real Estate Partners bought the hotel in 2021.

They originally planned to tear it down and build a new 20-story tower with a Kimpton hotel and high-end apartments.

