Inflation, tariff thoughts on top of mind for Triangle shoppers

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday night, as the nation watched the first joint address to Congress from President Donald Trump's second term, many Americans have lingering questions about the nation's economic health amid high inflation levels and reaction to recent tariffs that have ushered in new volatility in the stock market.

ABC11 spoke with shoppers ahead of the address, several of whom said they were unsure about what would come amid that uncertainty.

"I honestly don't think anyone knows what to do about it," said George Burnett on ongoing inflation.

Burnett was traveling through Durham from Columbia, South Carolina for a doctor's visit with his wife. He stopped at Harris Teeter on 9th Street on Tuesday night for some breakfast supplies -- what he called a sign of the times.

"I came to get some groceries, 'cause we're eating in the room. It's just too much anymore to eat downstairs," Burnett said.

He said even back home in South Carolina, inflation has been top of mind the last few months.

"We can get eggs at the store I go to, that's seemingly without problem. But 18 eggs for almost 10 bucks," he said.

Fellow shoppers Adrian Garcia and Catherine Huang agreed that it's hard not to notice the pinch from inflation these days.

"Especially after COVID, the cost of groceries like seemingly went up by like 75% and like we weren't really buying anything extra. So I definitely think that it's becoming a little unmanageable," said Huang, a Boston area native.

With new tariffs against China, Mexico, and Canada and prices expected to rise again as a result, it's a concern that consumers are bracing to stick around for the long run.

"In my head, I think that I think I'm fortunate enough to have a decent salary. I don't know how somebody who is in a worse situation is able to manage, and I think that's difficult," Garcia said.

ABC11 also reached out to corporate watchdog group Accountable.US, which published a recent report alleging many large retailers have used surging inflation as an excuse to raise prices while raking in more in profits. They said several retailers have already said recent tariffs will lead to price increases soon, adding they have concerns about what that means for American consumers.