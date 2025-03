Investigation underway after body found in Cape Fear River

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said a body was recovered from the river in Fayetteville.

No other details have been released.

