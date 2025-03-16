24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man arrested for allegedly shooting juvenile after 911 call in Nash County, sheriff says

WTVD logo
Sunday, March 16, 2025 3:45PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities arrested a man for allegedly shooting a juvenile in Nash County after making a 911 report about a possible vehicle theft.

It happened Friday night shortly after 10 p.m. on Savage Road in Spring Hope. Nash County deputies responded to a call about possible larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies said during the incident, the caller, identified as Zachary Bryant, fired a handgun, and a juvenile was struck.

Bryan was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Nash County Sheriff's Office confirmed a juvenile is in critical condition at WakeMed Hospital.

This is an active investigation.

NCSO says it will hold a news conference about the incident Sunday at 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW