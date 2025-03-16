Man arrested for allegedly shooting juvenile after 911 call in Nash County, sheriff says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities arrested a man for allegedly shooting a juvenile in Nash County after making a 911 report about a possible vehicle theft.
It happened Friday night shortly after 10 p.m. on Savage Road in Spring Hope. Nash County deputies responded to a call about possible larceny of a motor vehicle.
Deputies said during the incident, the caller, identified as Zachary Bryant, fired a handgun, and a juvenile was struck.
Bryan was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
Nash County Sheriff's Office confirmed a juvenile is in critical condition at WakeMed Hospital.
This is an active investigation.
NCSO says it will hold a news conference about the incident Sunday at 5 p.m.