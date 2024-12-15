Netanyahu says he spoke with Trump about need for 'victory' in 'very warm' phone call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he had a "very warm" phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump, during which they spoke about the need for Israel's victory in its war on Hamas in Gaza and its stance on Syria.

In a video statement, Israel's leader said he discussed a range of issues with Trump during the call on Saturday evening, including Israel's commitment to preventing Lebanon-based Hezbollah from rearming and Israel's conflict with Hamas, which has killed nearly 45,000 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip.

The leaders also spoke of the need to bring home the remaining hostages in Gaza, Netanyahu said.

"I discussed all of this again last night with my friend, US President-elect Donald Trump," Netanyahu said.

"It was a very friendly, very warm and very important conversation. We spoke about the need to complete Israel's victory, and we also spoke at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages."

Hamas and other groups are believed to still be holding 100 hostages in Gaza, including seven Americans. All but four of the hostages were captured during Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu said that Israel continues to "work tirelessly to bring our hostages home, both the living and the dead. And I add, the less we talk about it, the better, and so with God's help, we will succeed."

CNN has reached out to the Trump transition team for comment.

'No interest in confronting' Syria

Regarding Syria, where a rebel coalition overthrew the regime of President Bashar al-Assad last weekend following a lightning advance through the country, Netanyahu said that Israel had "no interest in a conflict" the country, but would adjust its policy according to the "emerging reality on the ground."

His latest comments come after Israeli forces following Assad's fall took control of a long-standing buffer zone that had separated Israeli and Syrian forces for decades - a move the rebels now in charge of Syria and some of the country's neighbors have criticized.

Israeli officials have said the measure is temporary and Netanyahu has previously insisted Israel has "no intention" of intervening in Syria's internal affairs.

However, in his statement Sunday, the Israeli leader noted that Syria had "allowed Iran to arm Hezbollah through its territory" and said Israel was committed to preventing the militant group from rearming.

"This is an ongoing test for Israel, we must meet it - and we will meet it. I say to Hezbollah and Iran in no uncertain terms - to prevent you from harming us, we will continue to act against you as much as necessary, in every arena and at any time," he said.

Israel reached a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in November after a 13-month conflict largely fought along Israel's border with Lebanon which saw Israel kill a string of high-ranking Hezbollah commanders. Continuing tit-for-tat strikes have put strain on the deal.

Plan to expand Golan settlements

Israel's control of the buffer zone has added to tensions with Syria over its decades-long presence in the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau in southwestern Syria that Israel has occupied since a war in 1967. Syria attempted to retake the territory in a surprise attack in 1973, but failed, and Israel annexed it in 1981.

Since the fall of Assad last week, the Israeli military has also taken control of Mount Hermon, which abuts the Golan Heights and lies within the buffer zone that had previously separated the two sides' troops.

Despite Israel's insistence the move is temporary, several Arab states have accused Israel of exploiting instability in Syria to execute a land grab, while the rebel coalition now in charge of Syria has accused it of "crossing the lines of engagement."

Adding to those tensions, the Israeli government on Sunday approved a plan by Netanyahu to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

"In light of the war and the new front against Syria, and out of a desire to double the population of the Golan Heights, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today submitted for government approval the first amendment to the plan to encourage demographic growth in the Golan Heights and Katzrin Heights," the statement said. Katzrin is an Israeli settlement in the Golan.

The plan "will assist the Golan Regional Council in absorbing the new residents who will arrive," the statement added.

"Strengthening the Golan Heights is strengthening the state of Israel, and it is especially important at this time. We will continue to hold on to it, make it flourish, and settle it," Netanyahu said, according to the statement.

The occupation is illegal under international law, but the United States recognized Israel's claim on the Golan during the Trump administration in 2019. Israel does not view its presence in the Golan as settlements.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar condemned the plan to expand the Golan settlement. Qatar said it considered the expansion plan a "blatant violation of international law" and a new aggression on Syrian territories; Saudi Arabia said the move would derail Syria's chances of restoring security and stability.

