9 teens receive recognition in scholarship debutante program

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated crowned their 63rd queen of their yearly Jabberwock program.

The 9 teens raised around $80,000 for scholarship, community programs and projects. The teens participated in various educational and personal development programs during the school year.

The debutantes participated in the Coronation of Miss NCCU, volunteered with Mobile Market Food Distribution, participate in the Durham Alumnae Holiday Shopping Bazaar, and made shadow boxes picture frames to highlight their unique personalities.

They even had a special visit from Carrie Everett, Miss North Carolina 2024.

The goal is to help prepare them for college and beyond.

Jabberwock is a program distinctive to Delta sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The event featured performances with the debutantes' junior marshals who were fellow teens and a special touching father-daughter dance.

ABC11's Bianca Holman cohosted the event with Dr. Kesha Reed. The 2025 Miss Jabberwock was Tamya Hill. The first runner up was Mia Durant, and the second runner up was Alyssa Hearn.