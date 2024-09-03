James Darren, former teen idol actor and singer who starred in 'Gidget' films, dies at 88

LOS ANGELES -- James Darren, the former teen idol and pop singer known for his role as Moondoggie in the "Gidget" films from the late '50s and early '60s, died Monday. He was 88.

Darren had an iconic career, appearing in three "Gidget" films and TV shows like "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "T.J. Hooker." He was also a talented singer and director.

His son Jim Moret told Variety that Darren was able to "express his love for his family" while being treated and called him "a good man" who was "forever young."