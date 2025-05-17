Sanford man arrested, faces multiple counts of child sexual exploitation

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sanford man is facing multiple counts of child sexual exploitation.

Jay J. Poulos, 52, was arrested Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). He was charged with 20 counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Jay J. Poulos, 52, faces 20 counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The charges stem from an investigation sparked by information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators with the sheriff's office found that Poulos was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Poulos is currently being held in custody under a $250,000 secured bond.

No further details were released.

Featured video in media player is ABC11 24/7 Livestream