Gold Star Family remembers fallen US Army soldier on Memorial Day in NC: 'He joined with purpose'

Private First Class Jeffery Isaiah David died while serving in the U.S. Army back in February of 2021 following a brief battle with COVID.

Private First Class Jeffery Isaiah David died while serving in the U.S. Army back in February of 2021 following a brief battle with COVID.

Private First Class Jeffery Isaiah David died while serving in the U.S. Army back in February of 2021 following a brief battle with COVID.

Private First Class Jeffery Isaiah David died while serving in the U.S. Army back in February of 2021 following a brief battle with COVID.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been four years since Deborah David last saw her son, Private First Class Jeffery Isaiah David, who went by his middle name, Isaiah.

He died while serving in the U.S. Army back in February of 2021 following a brief battle with COVID.

"He joined with purpose," Deborah told ABC11 Eyewitness News.

Always a service-oriented person, it wasn't a huge surprise to her that he decided to join the Army.

"He had no trepidation about going. He was just excited to go in there. He was ready to give it his all, and that's what he did," Deborah said.

He served for a little more than a year and a half before becoming sick. His health battle was short, and his death was sudden.

"We were as shocked as shocked could be," Deborah said.

For the David family, faith became a source of strength in the aftermath of his death.

Private First Class Jeffery Isaiah David (Photo Credit: Deborah David)

"We know God doesn't make mistakes," said Jeffrey David, Isaiah's father. "It's not something that you want to go through, but this is what He gave us as a family to go through."

The Davids have since started a foundation in Isaiah's name to support youth through scholarships, mentoring, and community programs.

Deborah is also an active member of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., advocating for veterans and families of fallen soldiers.

The Davids believe their son would be proud of the work they've done to continue his legacy of service.

"I think he would say, 'Just keep helping as many people as y'all can. Mom and Dad, just keep helping people,'" Jeffrey said.

If you want to learn more about the Jeffery Isaiah David Memorial Foundation, click here.

If you want to learn more about American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., click here.