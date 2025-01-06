Bidens to visit New Orleans, attend prayer service after deadly News Year's attack

The FBI is unveiling a detailed timeline of the New Year's attack in New Orleans

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel on Monday to New Orleans, where they will attend a prayer service for families of victims and impacted community members following the New Years Day attack in the city.

The Biden are expected to arrive in New Orleans in the afternoon, touching down a few hours before the prayer service, which is to be hosted by the Archdiocese ofNewOrleans, according to the White House.

The visit comes days after a suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, an Army veteran and Houston realtor, allegedly drove a rented truck into Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year's Day. At least 14 people were killed and dozens were injured in the attack, which occurred over a three-block stretch of of the tourist destination in New Orleans' bustling French Quarter.

Jabbar, a Texas resident who FBI officials said proclaimed his support for the terror group ISIS in social media posts ahead of the attack, was killed in gunfire exchanged with New Orleans police.

The 14 victims who died included a young mother teaching her son to read, a former college football player "on top of the world" living in New York City and an 18-year-old aspiring nurse.

The prayer service the Bidens are set to attend on Monday is scheduled to begin at about 6 p.m. at the Cathedral-Basilica of Saint Louis, King of France, according to the White House and the Archdiocese.

"Archbishop [ Gregory Michael ] Aymond continues to offer his prayers and condolences to those affected by this tragedy," the Archdiocese said in its announcement. "He asks that all join in prayer for our community today and every day as we work to build a culture that respects the life and dignity of all people."