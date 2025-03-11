Johnston County Public Schools tables contentious language issue for now: 'Want to do what's right'

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County School Board tabled a measure on Tuesday that would have removed the words "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" from its district policy.

Advocates on both sides of the issue say the issue is about protecting young people.

"Hopefully, they can make that change. Our children shouldn't be exposed to things like that," said Lynn, a Johnston County resident who wasn't comfortable sharing her last name.

She is the grandmother of a soon-to-be kindergarten student with Johnston County Public Schools. She had strong concerns.

"My concern is that they won't know the truth about who they are and who God made them," she said. "You know, pretending to be a dog or a cat, it's absurd."

Her words come as the Johnston County School Board was set to vote on revising its district policy for students and staff removing the words "sexual identity" and "gender orientation."

"This came as quite a surprise,' said Ben Chapman, a community advocate who in 2013, presented a proposal to the school board and asked them to include gender identity and expression protections. He said it passed 7-0.

"It could roll back these protections and make it so that students in Johnston County Public Schools are no longer protected under policy," he said.

He said he believes school board members didn't anticipate the community concern that came with voting on the measure. They were originally slated to take action Monday night, but board members announced an adjustment to the agenda stating they want to comply with federal law. They will bring it back to the policy committee for review.

Moms for Liberty Wake County, a parental rights group, released this statement:

We applaud Johnston County Public Schools for updating their policies to protect students. We hope that other school systems such as WCPSS will quickly follow suit.

Critics of the measure worried it opens some students up to hostilities.

"It says to those people you now have a green light to be bullied. It now says you are no longer part of the general community. You are no longer worth our time or effort," said Holly Atkins with LGBTQ youth nonprofit Hope for Teens.

During the Tuesday night meeting, school board chair Lyn Andrews said that the board will table the vote for now. Board members would like to review the policy and ensure they are following state and federal law.

"We just want to make clear on what we are doing. We are doing what's best for Johnston County," said Andrews.

