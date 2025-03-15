Johnston County woman wins $100,000 scratch off prize

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County woman won $100,000 after she said gut told her to buy a ticket.

"My gut feeling just told me to buy that ticket," Mary Barbour of Four Oaks told the NC Education Lottery.

Barbour bought her $10 Million Spectacular ticket from Dunn's Gas & Grocery on East Wellons Street in Four Oaks.

"That was the first time I've bought a $50 ticket," she said.

Barbour said she previously had good luck at the same store.

"I actually won $10,000 there before," she said. "That was my biggest win before this."

After required federal and state tax withholdings Barbour took home $71,764. She said she plans to use the money to pay bills and pay for a birthday beach trip for her grandson.

Avery Co. woman plans to use lottery wins too help Helene victims

In western North Carolina, Tracy Bell who lives in Avery County, celebrated big after she won more than $466,000 playing a digital instant game.

After taxes she took home $335,000. She said she will the money forward by using her winnings to help friends impacted by Hurricane Helene.