Johnston County woman wins $100,000 scratch off prize

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County woman won $100,000 after she said gut told her to buy a ticket.
"My gut feeling just told me to buy that ticket," Mary Barbour of Four Oaks told the NC Education Lottery.
Barbour bought her $10 Million Spectacular ticket from Dunn's Gas & Grocery on East Wellons Street in Four Oaks.
"That was the first time I've bought a $50 ticket," she said.
Barbour said she previously had good luck at the same store.
"I actually won $10,000 there before," she said. "That was my biggest win before this."
After required federal and state tax withholdings Barbour took home $71,764. She said she plans to use the money to pay bills and pay for a birthday beach trip for her grandson.
In western North Carolina, Tracy Bell who lives in Avery County, celebrated big after she won more than $466,000 playing a digital instant game.
After taxes she took home $335,000. She said she will the money forward by using her winnings to help friends impacted by Hurricane Helene.