Lockdown at Jordan High School lifted after prompted by nearby police activity

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jordan High School was lockdown due to nearby police activity in the area, but that has since been lifted.

Durham Public Schools said that initial indications are that no one from the school is involved.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to the shooting on Garrett Road. Callers reported shots being fired and people running, according to Durham Police Department.

Officers are on scene investigating but have not located any victims.

ABC11 arrived on the scene and discovered multiple police cars and evidence markers across the street from the school.

