Doctor, advocate weigh in on new non-opioid pain killer Journavx

"We're very excited to see these drugs coming in."

"We're very excited to see these drugs coming in."

"We're very excited to see these drugs coming in."

"We're very excited to see these drugs coming in."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new non-opioid pain medication is now on the market, and those who've overcome addiction say this new way to treat pain can save lives.

The brand name is Journavx, it is the first new class of pain medicine approved in more than 20 years.

Experts said millions of people across the country are prescribed a medicine for moderate to severe acute pain each year, so Journavx can help establish a new level of care. The FDA reports this painkiller does not carry the risk of addiction or overdose associated with opioids.

"We're very excited to see these drugs coming in. We need more and more options that are not opioids to help treat pain, and for acute pain especially. It's helpful so that we may not even need to expose folks to opioids," said Dr. Padma Gulur, Duke Health.

Opioid survivor, Chandler Picot, said he could have avoided a 14-year opioid addiction if he had been prescribed this new drug as a teen after getting his wisdom teeth pulled.

"That's what makes me excited about the drug...is because maybe if I had, let's say it's a year from now, and I ... have to have tonsil surgery or whatever, and I was 14 again I would be prescribed something like that. And it would have at least delayed introduction to that drug which could have significantly changed my life," said Chandler Picot.

Doctors said patients can ask their physician about the drug after a major or minor surgery.

Physicians will ensure the drug is compatible with other medications, and the cost depends on insurance coverage.