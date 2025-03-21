'Did you not understand?': Judge grills DOJ over alleged gang member deportations

The Justice Department provided a submission in writing Thursday in response to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's request for information.

The Justice Department provided a submission in writing Thursday in response to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's request for information.

The Justice Department provided a submission in writing Thursday in response to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's request for information.

The Justice Department provided a submission in writing Thursday in response to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's request for information.

A hearing Friday on President Donald Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport more than two hundred alleged Venezuelan gang members got off to a tense start with the judge probing the timing and motive behind the Trump administration's "rushed" deportations last weekend.

Trump last Saturday invoked the Alien Enemies Act -- a wartime authority used to deport noncitizens with little-to-no due process -- by arguing that Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a "hybrid criminal state" that is invading the U.S.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg then blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens in that manner and ordered that they turn around two flights the administration said were deporting alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador. Officials, however, did not turn the flights around, saying they were already in international waters, according to sources.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Drew Ensign confirmed to Boasberg during Friday's hearing that he understood the judge's 6:45 p.m. oral directive to turn both flights around and conveyed that to immigration authorities, seemingly undermining arguments made by the Justice Department earlier this week about the timing of the order.

"Can I ask you now how you interpreted that statement when we had a conversation on Saturday?" Judge Boasberg asked. "Did you not understand my statement during that hearing?"

"I understood your statements and relayed your directive to the clients which I have done," Ensign said.

"What did you understand? Did you think that that was hypothetical, not serious, that it was going to be modified? Or did you understand that when I said do that immediately?" Judge Boasberg asked.

"I understood your intent -- that you meant that to be effective at that time," Ensign said, appearing to undermine the DOJ's arguments.

Judge Boasberg also raised concerns about the timing of Trump's proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act, suggesting it was "signed in the dark" to rush the deportations before someone could bring a legal challenge.

"Why is this proclamation essentially signed in the dark on Friday night, early Saturday morning, when people rushed on the plane?" Judge Boasberg asked. "To me, the only reason to do that is if you know the problem and you want to get them out of the country before a suit is filed."

"I don't have knowledge of those operational details," Ensign said.

Judge Boasberg also raised concerns that the rushed deportations prevented the men from being able to challenge the allegation they belonged to Tren de Aragua.

"They're simply saying, don't remove me, particularly to a country that's going to torture me," Boasberg said.

With Ensign appearing to undermine arguments made earlier this week about the timing of the order and continuing to struggle to answer Judge Boasberg's questions, the judge suggested that the DOJ might be risking its reputation and credibility with their recent conduct.

"I often tell my clerks before they go out into the world to practice law, the most valuable treasure they possess is their reputation and their credibility," Boasberg said. "I just ask you make sure your team [ understands ] that lesson."

Trump is the first president since World War II to use the law and the first president to use it against a non-state actor.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged in a sworn declaration earlier this week that "many" of the noncitizens deported under the Alien Enemies Act did not have criminal records in the United States.

Trump, asked by ABC News' Karen Travers Friday during an Oval Office press availability if he believes he has the authority to round up people and deport them without having to show the evidence against them, replied, "That's what the law says, and that's what our country needs."

"You can't take that away from the people that are responsible," Trump said. "And you can't stop that with a judge sitting behind a bench that has no idea what goes on."

"They're bad people," Trump said of the alleged gang members while criticizing the Biden administration's border policy. "We don't want them in our country. We can't let a judge say that he wants them. You know, he didn't run for president. ... I won on the basis of getting criminals out of our country."

Friday's hearing comes as cabinet-level officials in the Trump administration are considering invoking the state secrets privilege to prevent the disclosure of information about last week's deportations, according to sworn filing from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Judge Boasberg gave the administration a deadline of 10 a.m. ET to submit a sworn filing from someone with direct knowledge of the cabinet-level discussions regarding the deportations.

The Trump administration has until March 25 to confirm whether they are invoking state secrets privilege to prevent the disclosure of information about the deportation flights based on national security concerns.

Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice, said the Trump administration's potential use of state secrets privilege could revive a decades-old conflict about the judicial branch's role in national security issues.

If Judge Boasberg accepts the Trump administration's argument that providing more information about the deportations risks national security, it could move swaths of evidence off the table and potentially sideline legal cases related to the removals, Goitein said.

But the Trump administration has to prove the risk to Boasberg, who will make the decision about whether the privilege is applicable.

"The president cannot simply say the words 'national security' and shut down the courts when it comes to their review of things like deportations under the Alien Enemies Act," Goitein told ABC News.

To demonstrate that the privilege should apply, the head of the agency that holds the relevant information needs to submit evidence or sworn declarations proving that the public disclosure of information would risk national security.

"It's really up to the judge," Goitein said. "The judge will look at whatever declarations or affidavits are filed by the government and will determine whether, on their face, these documents establish that the state secrets privilege applies to the information."

However, the Trump administration has so far argued that not even Judge Boasberg has the right to know more about the deportations. In filings and court hearings this week, DOJ lawyers have argued that the issue exceeds Boasberg's jurisdiction -- even though federal judges have the authority to review classified information in closed settings, according to Goitein.

If the Trump administration continues to stonewall the judge, they're unlikely to properly invoke the privilege to prevent the public disclosure of the records, according to Goitein.

"It seems like the government is asserting, already, from the get-go, that the court should not have this information, regardless of whether it ever gets to the litigants or whether it ever becomes public. That is not a valid assertion," she said.

Goitein noted that the lawsuit over the deportations can proceed while Judge Boasberg takes up the state secrets arguments, and the case may be able to continue even if the privilege is permitted by the judge. The use of state secrets privilege would wall off certain evidence and materials -- some of which might be necessary to prove the Trump administration potentially defied the court's order -- but the overall case about the legitimacy of the deportations may be able to continue, she said.

"This information that the judge has requested is less about the lawsuit that the plaintiffs filed ... and more about whether or not the government complied with the court's order to stop any deportations," she said.