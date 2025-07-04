Julian McMahon, known for roles in 'Fantastic Four' movies and 'Nip/Tuck,' dies at 56

CLEARWATER, Fl. -- Actor Julian McMahon, known for his starring roles in the hit television series "Nip/Tuck" and the 2000s "Fantastic Four" movies, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 56.

McMahon's wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed his death in a statement to Deadline.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," read the statement.

The Australian-American actor played Doctor Doom in the 2000s "Fantastic Four" movies. He is also known for his roles in the TV shows "Charmed" and "FBI: Most Wanted."

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.