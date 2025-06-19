Wake Forest Police Department names new Chief of Police

After a nationwide search, the Wake Forest Police Department announced its new police chief.

After a nationwide search, the Wake Forest Police Department announced its new police chief.

After a nationwide search, the Wake Forest Police Department announced its new police chief.

After a nationwide search, the Wake Forest Police Department announced its new police chief.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a nationwide search, the Wake Forest Police Department announced its new police chief.

After serving as the Interim Chief since February, Julius Jefferson will serve as the department's permanent Chief of Police.

"Chief Jefferson has shown outstanding leadership throughout his nearly 20-year tenure with the Wake Forest Police Department," said Wake Forest Town Manager Kip Padgett. "He has built tremendous trust with officers, command staff, professional staff, the Town's leadership team, and our community. I am confident he will continue to lead the department with integrity, vision, and an unwavering commitment to our community's safety."

ALSO SEE Person Co. sheriff's office mourning death of K-9 officer

Jefferson, who has been with the Wake Forest Police Department for nearly 20 years, began his career with the Wake County Sheriff's Office in 1996.

For more about Chief Jefferson, click here.

