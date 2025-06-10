Fayetteville's Juneteenth Jubilee 'Sovereign' celebrates Black Women, culture and community

ABC11 Together Perspectives for June includes Fayetteville's Juneteenth event and celebrating Pride Month.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For its fifth year, the Juneteenth Jubilee returns to Festival Park in Downtown Fayetteville to celebrate freedom, culture, and community.

Presented by Cool Spring Downtown District (CSDD) and the City of Fayetteville, this year's theme, "Sovereign," pays tribute to the accomplishments and influence of Black women.

The celebration takes place on Saturday, June 14, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring live music, food trucks, local vendors, art exhibits, historical presentations, and family-friendly entertainment.

The day's musical headliners are Rissi Palmer and Tank and the Bangas.

New this year, organizers have partnered with the Miss Juneteenth Fayetteville Scholarship Pageant. The crowning ceremony will take place during the event.

Outside of Festival Park, attendees can once again hop aboard trolley tours, which offer educational journeys through Fayetteville's rich African American history. These tours are developed in collaboration with historians from Fayetteville State University.

As a reminder, only clear bags are permitted in Festival Park. Guests can also bring chairs and blankets. However, coolers, alcohol, weapons, large bags/backpacks, and non-service animals are among the prohibited items.

To learn more about the Juneteenth Jubilee or other events hosted by Cool Spring Downtown District, click here.