Morrisville announces new Chief of Police

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Morrisville announced its next Chief of Police.

Justin Rosser has 21 years of experience in law enforcement and served the past 17 years in Apex, where he was promoted most recently as Captain.

"Chief Rosser is an experienced law enforcement professional who is the right choice and the right fit to lead the nationally accredited Morrisville Police Department," said Brandon Zuidema, Town Manager. "Chief Rosser brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will allow him to effectively step in as our next Chief of Police. He is a humble leader who will work collaboratively with our staff to continue to advance the department while focusing on effective community engagement and public safety, employee support and development, and a high quality of life for our community members."

Rosser said he is excited for the opportunity to join the department and be part of the community.

"I look forward to building relationships within the community and working with the dedicated members of the department to ensure that we continue to provide exceptional service to the residents of Morrisville," he said in a statement.

Rosser's first day is set for Monday, June 23, and his swearing-in ceremony will be held on July 2.

