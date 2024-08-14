Juvenile hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Tuesday night.

Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to a condo complex in the 1800 block of Trailwood Heights Lane in southwest Raleigh.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody and an active investigation is underway.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this shooting is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

