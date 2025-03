Juvenile injured in Fayetteville shooting, police say

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile was injured in a shooting Saturday evening in Fayetteville.

The incident happened on South Reilly Road.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

ALSO SEE: Man arrested weeks after allegedly shooting at state trooper, NCSHP says