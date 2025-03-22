Man arrested weeks after allegedly shooting at state trooper, NCSHP says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested after shooting at a state trooper earlier this month in Cumberland County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said on March 10, a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle. The driver did not stop and fired several gunshots at the trooper.

An arrest warrant was obtained for suspect Robert Levon Yarboro for assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

On Friday morning, he was taken into custody by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation before being turned over NCSHP.

Yarboro is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Facility.

He has a long criminal history dating back to 2017, authorities said.

