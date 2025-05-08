24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Juvenile killed in accidental shooting in Mebane, police say

Thursday, May 8, 2025 2:41AM
MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile is dead following an accidental shooting in Mebane on Wednesday.

Mebane police said officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of West Lee Street and South First Street just before 7:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the area and a juvenile with a critical injury.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene, and a preliminary investigation found that the gun was accidentally discharged.

During the investigation, police said forensic evidence later confirmed that a single round had been fired from within the vehicle.

Authorities said there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage or relevant information is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031.

