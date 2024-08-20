Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to hold rally in Milwaukee on DNC day 2

A Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Milwaukee rally will get underway at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday as the Democratic National Convention continues in Chicago.

A Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Milwaukee rally will get underway at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday as the Democratic National Convention continues in Chicago.

A Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Milwaukee rally will get underway at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday as the Democratic National Convention continues in Chicago.

A Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Milwaukee rally will get underway at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday as the Democratic National Convention continues in Chicago.

MILWAUKEE -- Vice President Kamala Harris will not be at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

She will be campaigning in Milwaukee with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The party was already getting started at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday around 4 p.m., hours ahead of the scheduled appearance of Harris and Walz.

A crowd formed outside early Tuesday afternoon. Corey Hagen shared why he wanted to be a part of it.

SEE ALSO | Republican VP candidate JD Vance speaks at crime, safety rally in Wisconsin

"It's the feeling, it's the energy, it's the hope," Hagen said.

The Harris-Walz campaign fit in the trip to Milwaukee as the DNC is underway in Chicago, a sign that Wisconsin will play a big role in the November elections.

"It's been weird seeing that evolution, that uprise of us becoming a purple state or a battleground state," said Harris-Walz supporter Caimen Masterson.

Richard Lauter made a road trip from Illinois. The Deerfield resident said he feels there is something special about this ticket.

READ MORE | DNC 2024 Day 2 live updates: Obamas and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff headline Tuesday schedule

"I think there's a feeling in the country that VP Harris has tapped into which has created that vibe, the excitement," Lauter said.

Mary Voronych said she is there because it is time for a change. She is a former Donald Trump supporter and voted for him in 2016.

"Nothing made sense. Politically, I don't know what he was thinking. I think it was a big mistake for him to run," Voronych said.

While the atmosphere is festive, Timothy Counce said it is important to remember what is at stake.

"If you can't beat a guy that's convicted of 34 felonies, a sexual assault, an insurrection, lying consistently, then we shouldn't even have a country," Counce said.

SEE ALSO | Tuesday DNC speaker schedule: Obamas, Bernie Sanders, JB Pritzker headline 2nd night of convention