Police search for answers after human remains found in remote WNC identified

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities have identified human remains found in western North Carolina.

State Bureau of Investigation said the human remains belonged to 35-year-old Kamron Peter Rondon.

On Jan. 23, a hiker found a skull in a remote area near Burrell Mountain in Cherokee County. A few more searches followed weeks later in the surrounding area, leading to the recovery of remains.

Rondon was never reported missing to any law enforcement agencies.

His cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (828) 837-2589 during business hours, (828) 835-3144 after hours and on weekends, or by submitting a tip anonymously at (828) 837-1344 or crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov.