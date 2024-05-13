Keep an eye out for invasive yellow-legged hornet in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plant division is advising North Carolinians to be on the lookout for early-stage nests of yellow-legged hornets.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plant division is advising North Carolinians to be on the lookout for early-stage nests of yellow-legged hornets.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plant division is advising North Carolinians to be on the lookout for early-stage nests of yellow-legged hornets.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plant division is advising North Carolinians to be on the lookout for early-stage nests of yellow-legged hornets.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Plant Division is advising North Carolinians to be on the lookout for early-stage nests of yellow-legged hornets.

There have not been any sightings of the invasive hornet species in North Carolina, but they have been found in the southernmost point of South Carolina and in Georgia.

Though the yellow-legged hornet is no more harmful to humans than other hornets, experts said they can have a devastating effect on wild bees, especially honeybees.

"As residents are outside in their yards or other areas this Spring, it's a good time to look for this pest's early-stage nests on the sides of houses, barns, sheds, pumphouses and other structures with eaves. The nests are brownish in color compared to the gray paper hornets nests many people are familiar with," Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.

The yellow-legged hornet is native to southeast Asia.

It is distinguished from these other stinging insects by its larger size.

Anyone who finds a suspected nest or yellow-legged hornet is asked to report their findings along with photos to their regional apiary inspector or submit via a fillable reporting form available here.

Suspected nests should be left undisturbed until inspectors can properly dispose of them.