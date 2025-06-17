R. Kelly attorneys file claim for temporary prison release citing alleged murder plot

BUTNER, N.C, (WTVD) -- Lawyers for convicted rapper R. Kelly claimed he had to be rushed to the hospital for an overdose and also claimed it was part of a plot to murder him by prison staff.

A spokesperson for Duke Health would not confirm whether Kelly was ever a patient, referring all media requests to the Department of Corrections.

In a federal court filing, Kelly's lawyers claim that there is evidence that 'the Federal Bureau of Prisons is taking active steps to kill Robert Kelly.'

The filings go on to claim Kelly was given an overdose of his medication within two days of filing a motion against the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The 56-year-old is serving out a thirty-year-long prison sentence for child sex crimes and other offenses, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Kelly follows other notorious inmates, including Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, Martha Stewart, and Bernie Madoff, to serve time at Butner.