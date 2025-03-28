Triangle student selected to join Disney Dreamers Academy

Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day, all-expenses-paid event being held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from March 26 to 30, 2025.

Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day, all-expenses-paid event being held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from March 26 to 30, 2025.

Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day, all-expenses-paid event being held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from March 26 to 30, 2025.

Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day, all-expenses-paid event being held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from March 26 to 30, 2025.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Disney Dreamers Academy inspires and motivates young people to dream big. Thousands of ambitious students nationwide apply for a slot in the mentoring program each year.

Four students from North Carolina were among 100 others who chosen to participate in the 2025 season. That includes Triangle native Kendall Brodie, a junior at Rolesville High School in Rolesville, who told ABC she never thought she was going to be in a parade.

"I was really surprised when they said there was going to be a parade. Like we have to do all that?!," said Kendall.

Kendall has taken her talent for animation and turned it into a purpose: creating characters that reflect all communities.

"There's just a lot of people who aren't being represented or aren't being represented correctly and I would just love to change that to make sure everybody can find themselves in somebody," she said.

Kendall said in her free time she enjoys dancing, listening to music, and making jewelry. After high school, I want to attend High Point University to study Studio Art and possibly minor in Game Design.

Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day, all-expenses-paid event being held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from March 26 to 30, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.