Kevin Howell was named new NC State chancellor by UNC Board of Governors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kevin Howell, the current chief external affairs officer at UNC Health, was named the new chancellor of NC State, the UNC Board of Governors announced Tuesday.

Howell, an NC State alum, will begin his new role on May 5. Previously, he served as vice chancellor for external affairs, partnerships and economic development at NC State from 2018 to 2023, among other positions.

"This university shaped my life in profound and generous ways, and I am honored for the chance to lead my alma mater," he said. "NC State is a brilliant and inspiring place, just like the state we serve. There are exciting days ahead for the Pack, and I'm ready to make a difference."

Howell will be the first graduate to lead the university since 1998. He was also the school's first black student body president.

Photo | UNC Health

Howell was recommended by University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans after a national search attracted over 75 candidates. Howell will succeed Chancellor Randy Woodson, who will retire in June after 15 years.

"Kevin Howell is a born leader with a long record of service to North Carolina, the UNC System and NC State University," Hans said. "His deep relationships across the state have helped drive investment and growth. I am confident that he will strengthen NC State's role as a frontier research university, keeping North Carolina competitive in the most important fields of our future."