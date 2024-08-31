Krispy Kreme celebrating Labor Day Weekend with $2 dozen donut deal

Part of the 'Go for 2" promotion

Krispy Kreme is celebrating American labor with a delectable donut deal.

This Labor Day weekend the popular donut chain is offering customers a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen donuts.

The promotion began Aug. 29 and runs through Monday, Sept. 2, according to Krispy Kreme.

The deal is part of Krispy Kreme's "Go for 2" promotion and a partnership with Dr. Pepper in honor of week 1 of the college football season," said Dave Kena, Global Chief Brand officer for Krispy Kreme in a release.

