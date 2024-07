Lady Gaga introduces longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky as her fiancé in Paris

There's no more bad romance for Lady Gaga after she accidentally disclosed her engagement during the Paris Olympics.

There's no more bad romance for Lady Gaga after she accidentally disclosed her engagement during the Paris Olympics.

There's no more bad romance for Lady Gaga after she accidentally disclosed her engagement during the Paris Olympics.

There's no more bad romance for Lady Gaga after she accidentally disclosed her engagement during the Paris Olympics.

PARIS -- Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Lady Gaga.

The actress and singer introduced Michael Polansky, her boyfriend of four years, as "my fiancé" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who Lady Gaga met while attending an Olympic swimming competition on Sunday, as seen in a video posted to the PM's TikTok page.

The Oscar-winner was in Paris over the weekend to perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Lady Gaga for comment.

Lady Gaga and Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, first went public with their romance on Instagram during Super Bowl weekend in 2020.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polanksy watch on July 28 at the women's Artistic Gymnastics qualification round during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

"When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday," she wrote on Instagram in 2021, showcasing an elaborate floral arrangement that Polansky gave her for her birthday. "I love you honey. I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."s

She also made a rare comment alluding to Polansky during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that same year.

"My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life," she said at the time.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.