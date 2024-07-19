UNC-Chapel Hill to develop policy for recording classes following faculty concerns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC-Chapel Hill is taking steps to create a policy for recording classes after being pressured by some faculty members.

According to our newsgathering partners the News and Observer, Provost Chris Clemens said in a statement Monday there are plans to create a formal policy governing the secret recording of professors' classes.

This comes after four of economics professor Larry Chavis' classes were recorded by the university without his consent.

According to Chavis, he received a letter in April from UNC, saying the school had received reports over the past few months concerning his class content and conduct. Unbeknownst to him, several of his classes were recorded and reviewed.

WATCH | Professor calls out UNC leaders for secretly recording him in class

The economics professors says he's outspoken and refuses to keep quiet about injustices.

"At times, I've felt like I'm the Nikole Hannah-Jones that no one knows about," Chavis said in May. "There are times I left the building crying with people asking me to not even mention to students that I would prefer they not wear Native American mascot gear in my Indigenous studies class."

In May, UNC Media Relations released a statement to ABC11 on the situation:

"Regarding the general topic of filming classes, the University does not have a formal policy but follows applicable laws. Protecting the principles of academic freedom and freedom of expression are among the most important responsibilities we share, in addition to assuring student success and well-being in the classroom."

The News and Observer reported that Faculty Chair Beth Moracco mentioned this situation to the Faculty Executive Committee last week.

"This is a big concern," Moracco said. "Not only a concern about privacy and freedom of expression, but about the chilling effect that would have in classrooms and on classroom discussion."

UNC decided not to renew Chavis' contract, which expired June 30.

