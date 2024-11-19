Family demands justice after man who called 911 shot and killed by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police after he called 911 for help is demanding justice and charges against the officer who opened fire.

The deadly incident caught on body camera video unfolded last week when 43-year-old Brandon Durham called for help with a home invasion.

Officers showed up at the home and found him struggling with a woman over a knife. Durham was fatally shot by an officer six times.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in which an officer killed a victim of a home invasion who had called 911 for help.

Only later did authorities discover the man who was killed lived at the home and was struggling to fend off the woman who had broken into his home.

That suspect, identified as Alejandra Boudreaux, was not struck by gunfire. She was due in court Monday, but refused to leave her jail cell. Members of Durham's family were in court wearing shirts with his picture on them.

Boudreaux has been ordered to appear next week.

Durham's family is now demanding charges be filed against the officer.

"We believe an arrest warrant ... should be issued immediately. We believe that a grand jury should return an indictment for homicide against this officer, according to the legal standards. That could be murder one, murder two but certainly a criminal indictment against the officer," said civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.

Durham's 15-year-old daughter was home at the time of the shooting. He had ordered her to hide in her room.