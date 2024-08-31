WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman convicted in Laura Ackerson murder case released from NC prison, moved to Texas

WTVD logo
Saturday, August 31, 2024 1:31AM
Laura Ackerson murder: 1 suspect released from NC prison
Amanda Smith Hayes, the woman convicted in the Laura Ackerson murder case has been released from a NC prison and taken to one in Texas.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman convicted for her role in a notorious Wake County murder case has been released from a North Carolina prison and taken to serve 20 more years in another prison.

Amanda Hayes was convicted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of Laura Ackerson.

Ackerson was Hayes' husband's ex-wife.

Investigators said Hayes and her husband Grant killed Ackerson at their Raleigh apartment during a long-running custody dispute over Grant's two oldest children.

SEE ALSO | Grant Hayes speaks in jailhouse interview

After the murder, the husband and wife reportedly cut up Ackerson's body with a power saw, put it in coolers and drove it in a U-Haul to Richmond, Texas.

Investigators said the couple also tried to dissolve Ackerson's body in acid. When that didn't work they threw her remains in an alligator-infested creek hoping they would never be found.

Hayes was released from her North Carolina prison earlier in August after serving her time for the second-degree murder conviction. She was then taken to Texas where she is now serving a 20-year sentence on a conviction for "tampering with a human corpse."

Grant remains in prison in North Carolina. He was sentenced to life.

LOOK BACK at Laura Ackerson murder case

Laura Ackerson
Laura Ackerson
WTVD Photo
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW