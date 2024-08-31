Woman convicted in Laura Ackerson murder case released from NC prison, moved to Texas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman convicted for her role in a notorious Wake County murder case has been released from a North Carolina prison and taken to serve 20 more years in another prison.

Amanda Hayes was convicted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of Laura Ackerson.

Ackerson was Hayes' husband's ex-wife.

Investigators said Hayes and her husband Grant killed Ackerson at their Raleigh apartment during a long-running custody dispute over Grant's two oldest children.

After the murder, the husband and wife reportedly cut up Ackerson's body with a power saw, put it in coolers and drove it in a U-Haul to Richmond, Texas.

Investigators said the couple also tried to dissolve Ackerson's body in acid. When that didn't work they threw her remains in an alligator-infested creek hoping they would never be found.

Hayes was released from her North Carolina prison earlier in August after serving her time for the second-degree murder conviction. She was then taken to Texas where she is now serving a 20-year sentence on a conviction for "tampering with a human corpse."

Grant remains in prison in North Carolina. He was sentenced to life.

