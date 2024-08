At least 2 injured after shooting in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least two people are injured after a Monday morning shooting in Spring Lake.

It happened at the parking lot beside Plush Sports Bar and Lounge on Highway 210.

ABC11 is told two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

We are working to learn more about their conditions and if the police have any suspects.