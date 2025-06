At least one dead after car flips into Harnett County pond

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person is dead after a car overturned into a pond.

An ABC11 breaking news crew was at the scene near Norrington Road and Avery Road just west of Lillington in Harnett County.

Deputies said it wasn't clear how the car crashed, but it flipped into the pond.

It's also not clear whether anyone else was in the car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App