Lee County man accused of beating, choking 80-year-old woman

A 28-year-old Sanford man faces multiple charges after an elderly woman said she was severely beaten and nearly choked out.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested after he was accused of assaulting an 80-year-old woman in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it received a report about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday from Central Carolina about a severely injured woman.

Deputies went to the hospital and spoke with the woman, who said that she had been violently assaulted and nearly choked unconscious at a home in the McPherson Road area.

Because of the severity of her injuries, the victim was then transferred to UNC Hospital for further treatment.

Deputies went there and arrested Curtis Blake Rader, 28, of the 900 block of McPherson Road in Sanford.

Rader was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation, and assault on a female.

He is being held without bond.