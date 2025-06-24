Lenoir County man shot in head by stray bullet while working in his yard

LENOIR COUNTY (WTVD) -- A Lenoir County man was taken to the hospital after deputies said he was hit by a stray bullet while working in his yard.

According to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies responded to reports of a gunshot wound on Fountain Hill Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on June 21.

When deputies arrived they found 22-year-old Tucker Williams with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies said Williams was working in his yard, blowing off the driveway, when he was hit by a stray bullet.

Authorities later found that the bullet came from across the wood line on Skeeter Pond Road when six people were shooting at a target. Deputies said Williams' family member questioned the group of people about the shooting and explained that a bullet had hit Williams. The group left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies said officers with the Greenville Police Department found four of the people involved during a traffic stop, and they were arrested by Lenoir County detectives. Authorities said handguns were recovered during the stop.

Tyshawn Dodd, 28, Tyrell Shavon Barnhill,26, Tymize Dyrell Barnhill, 25, and Drequan Reid, 27, all of Greenville were charged with assault with a deadly weapon. They were each given a $2,500 unsecure bond.

Deputies said warrants are also being obtained for 19-year-old Jordan Daniels of Greenville for assault with a deadly weapon, and 25-year-old Daryl Antwan Boyd of Greenville for possession of firearm by felon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams was treated and released from ECU Health Medical Center.

"The shooting was not intentional but showed gross negligence on behalf of the six individuals target practicing," LCSO said.