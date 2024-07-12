83-year-old Fayetteville man charged with murder in connection with wife's death

FAYETTEVILE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man is facing a first-degree murder charge after police said he killed his wife.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to calls about a shooting in the 600 block of Pleasant Loop on Wednesday morning. Officers said they found Betsy Craven Brewer, 83, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said 83-year-old Leslie David Brewer Sr. was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

According to authorities, Brewer said he and his wife were having a dispute at their home that stretched back years. He claimed his wife was verbally abusing him and said he had been contemplating killing her for months.

After Wednesday's dispute, officials said Brewer left the house, came back, and called the police.

During his first appearance in court on Friday, Brewer appeared lucid and the assistant district attorney said Brewer was cooperative with law enforcement but expressed concern over his mental fitness.

ABC11 spoke with Brewer's daughter, but she declined to make an official comment at this time.

Neighbors who witnessed Brewer's arrest told Eyewitness News they were shocked this happened in their community.

"I was confused and surprised because I've never really thought anything like that would happen in our neighborhood. It's always been quiet. No one really makes any noise, everyone's nice to each other. That was the last thing I expected, honestly," Edwin Cruz said. "They just kept to themselves and they didn't really talk to anybody."

Brewer's next court appearance is July 31. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.