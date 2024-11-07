Police raid homes of hotel workers after Liam Payne's death

Authorities conducted nine raids this week, confiscating possible evidence in the death of Liam Payne.

Police raid homes of hotel workers after Liam Payne's death

Police raid homes of hotel workers after Liam Payne's death Authorities conducted nine raids this week, confiscating possible evidence in the death of Liam Payne.

Police raid homes of hotel workers after Liam Payne's death Authorities conducted nine raids this week, confiscating possible evidence in the death of Liam Payne.

Police raid homes of hotel workers after Liam Payne's death Authorities conducted nine raids this week, confiscating possible evidence in the death of Liam Payne.

New details emerged this week in the investigation into the death of Liam Payne.

Authorities now focusing on three people as persons of interest, according to sources close to the investigation.

The sources told ABC News that authorities conducted nine raids this week. The raids included the homes of two hotel employees, two escorts and a friend of the popstar.

Police confiscating possible evidence including cellphones, marijuana, one hard drive, and three laptops.

Investigators also searched the hotel lockers of staff and reviewed security footage from the hotel.

RELATED | Liam Payne's body will be released to his family, police sources say

Multiple sources told ABC News that hotel security cameras show drug purchases involving a hotel employee and a drug dealer.

Payne fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina Oct. 16.

Photos of the singer's hotel room after his death showing a smashed TV and drugs scattered around a table.

An autopsy revealed there was a dangerous cocktail of drugs in Payne's system when he died.

Police now actively searching for the drug dealer.

Payne had long been open about his struggle with addiction.

In July 2023 he posted a video saying he was six months sober after receiving treatment.

