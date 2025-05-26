Here are 2025 Memorial Day events across Triangle and central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Memorial Day is a U.S. holiday dedicated to honoring the nation's fallen service members. Various events across the Triangle will pay tribute to these individuals.

May 26

Apex

The town will host a Memorial Day ceremony at the Downtown Service Memorial on Salem Street, starting at 9:30 a.m. Apex Public Safety, town council, and community members will share stories. For more information, click here.

Cary

Veterans Freedom Park will host a Memorial Day Remembrance at 2:30 p.m. The event will feature remarks from the town council, music from the Cary Town Band, and a speech from retired Marine Paul Berry. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.For more information, click here.

Durham

The county will hold its annual Memorial Day Remembrance event at 9 a.m., including a roll call of the 375 known active-duty service members from Durham County who died at war. Commissioner Stephen J. Valentine will deliver the keynote address. For more information, click here.

Fayetteville

The Fayetteville and Fort Bragg chapter of Wear Blue: Run to Remember will host a free run at the Jordan Soccer Complex, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, click here.

Garner

The free event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Garner Veterans Memorial at Lake Benson Park. Guided tours of the Memorial will be available before and after the ceremony. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs. For more info, click here.

Hope Mills

A ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring an address by Colonel Knox from Womack Army Medical Facility. For more information, click here.

Raleigh

Historic Oakwood Cemetery will hold its annual observance at 4 p.m. in its Field of Honor. The event will include music by the Raleigh Moravian Church Band and a speech from former Navy Lt. Matt Taliaferro. For more information, click here.

Smithfield

The Johnston County Veterans Council will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at the county courthouse, featuring speakers, veterans' stories, and a wreath-laying ceremony. The event will be livestreamed on the county's YouTube channel. For more information, click here.

