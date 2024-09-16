Liza Colon-Zayas wins the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for "The Bear"

We caught up with Liza Colón-Zayas to hear her thoughts on being nominated for "The Bear"

Liza Colon-Zayas accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Liza Col ó n-Zayas who plays Tina Marrero in FX's "The Bear" won the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

We caught up with the star before the big show to hear her thoughts on being nominated at the 76th Emmys. She mentions she didn't write a speech in anticipation of another name being called as the winner for her category.

"It's a dream come true that I didn't think would ever happen," she said. "It's been such a whirlwind, I haven't had a chance to write one but it's okay, Carol Burnett knows what to say."

This is the first Emmy nomination for Col ó n-Zayas.

