Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler robbed of watch in park ambush

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of his expensive watch, ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC learned Monday.

It's unclear when the incident occurred but KABC learned a mob of people surrounded Buehler and his wife, McKenzie Marcinek at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, which is about 25 minutes northeast of Downtown LA.

During the ambush, someone allegedly unbuttoned his shirt sleeve and took the watch.

KABC reached out to the Arcadia Police Department Monday for more information but was referred to a detective who has not returned our call.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Dodgers had no comment on the incident.

This comes as Buehler prepares to take the mound in Game 3 of the National League Division Series Tuesday in San Diego.

Buehler grew up in Lexington, Kentucky and is a lifelong fan of horse racing.

In fact, Buehler has a micro-share ownership in the American Thoroughbred racehorse Authentic, which was trained by Bob Baffert and won the Kentucky Derby in 2020.

Correction: A previous version of this report stated the incident occurred over the weekend. KABC is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.