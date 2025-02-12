Lyft to roll out autonomous rides in 2026

Pretty soon, you'll be able to get a lift without a Lyft driver. Lyft has announced it will start using autonomous vehicles.

In a social media post, CEO David Risher said they could debut in Dallas by 2026.

The rideshare company joined forces with Marubeni, a Japanese company that will own the fleet of cars that feature Mobileye Drive technology.

Officials at Lyft say that once these vehicles are out, customers can choose to go driverless.

Last year, the company said autonomous cars would be operating in Atlanta before the end of 2025.

