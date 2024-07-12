Harnett County teacher charged with sex crimes involving student

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County teacher has been accused of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

On Tuesday, a Harnett County grand jury issued a true bill of Indictment against Makenzie Deray Parham, 26, for two counts of sexual activity with a student and five counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Parham was a teacher at Triton High School in Erwin.

Makenzie Parham Harnett County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office began investigating the allegations on May 10.

Parham turned herself in on Thursday at the Harnett County Detention Center on the outstanding charges.

Parham was given a secured bond of $70,000 and was being held in the Harnett County Detention Center.