Man allegedly framed in Trump threat has immigration hearing in Chicago postponed

A man who authorities say was framed in a threat to President Donald Trump had his immigration hearing in Chicago postponed.

CHICAGO -- A man is facing deportation, but investigators say he was set up.

His immigration hearing in Chicago was postponed Wednesday morning, but supporters showed up to rally around him.

Ramon Morales Reyes appeared virtually before an immigration judge Wednesday morning.

The judge postponed the bond hearing to next week, so she and the government have more time to review late court filings.

All of this comes as immigration advocates rallied outside the downtown courthouse, calling for justice for Morales Reyes.

Morales Reyes, a Milwaukee man and undocumented immigrant currently in ICE custody, says he was framed for a crime he did not commit.

Morales Reyes was detained by ICE after he allegedly wrote letters to local, state and federal officials, threatening President Donald Trump.

But, it turns out, investigators say Morales Reyes never actually wrote those letters.

Investigators said it was Wisconsin's Demetric Scott who allegedly wrote them on Morales Reyes' behalf with the goal of having him deported and to keep Morales Reyes from testifying against Scott in a 2023 assault case.

Scott is now facing charges for allegedly writing the threatening letters.

Morales Reyes' supporters say they want his name cleared.

"Intimidating people, framing people that does not make us safer," Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, said. "It doesn't make anyone safer. Not just immigrants."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, along with other Trump allies, praised Morales Reyes' arrest, even as investigators were looking into the fact that Morales-Reyes was framed.

A senior DHS official said in a statement, "The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody."