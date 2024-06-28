Man arrested after stealing and crashing Amazon delivery truck in Charlotte

CPD says the man stole an unoccupied Amazon delivery truck and drove it to Gaston County before crashing it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested Thursday morning after leading authorities on a chase in a stolen Amazon truck in Charlotte.

ABC affiliate WSOC reported the incident began around 11:30 p.m. on South Tryon Street near Pressley Road in southwest Charlotte. Officers had been following a stolen pick-up truck after it ran a traffic stop and sped away.

Both the driver and passenger eventually jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

The passenger -- identified as 26-year-old Michael Watts -- was found hiding in a nearby dumpster. He had several warrants in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

According to the Charlotte Police Department, the driver -- identified as 28-year-old Devin Mitchell -- then stole an unoccupied Amazon truck while the worker was making deliveries.

Mitchell drove it to Gaston County before crashing it. He tried to escape but was caught a short time later.

