Man arrested after stealing and crashing Amazon delivery truck in Charlotte

Friday, June 28, 2024 11:07AM
CPD says the man stole an unoccupied Amazon delivery truck and drove it to Gaston County before crashing it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested Thursday morning after leading authorities on a chase in a stolen Amazon truck in Charlotte.

ABC affiliate WSOC reported the incident began around 11:30 p.m. on South Tryon Street near Pressley Road in southwest Charlotte. Officers had been following a stolen pick-up truck after it ran a traffic stop and sped away.

Both the driver and passenger eventually jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

The passenger -- identified as 26-year-old Michael Watts -- was found hiding in a nearby dumpster. He had several warrants in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

According to the Charlotte Police Department, the driver -- identified as 28-year-old Devin Mitchell -- then stole an unoccupied Amazon truck while the worker was making deliveries.

Mitchell drove it to Gaston County before crashing it. He tried to escape but was caught a short time later.

