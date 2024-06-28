Man arrested after stealing and crashing Amazon delivery truck in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested Thursday morning after leading authorities on a chase in a stolen Amazon truck in Charlotte.
ABC affiliate WSOC reported the incident began around 11:30 p.m. on South Tryon Street near Pressley Road in southwest Charlotte. Officers had been following a stolen pick-up truck after it ran a traffic stop and sped away.
Both the driver and passenger eventually jumped out of the vehicle and ran.
The passenger -- identified as 26-year-old Michael Watts -- was found hiding in a nearby dumpster. He had several warrants in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.
According to the Charlotte Police Department, the driver -- identified as 28-year-old Devin Mitchell -- then stole an unoccupied Amazon truck while the worker was making deliveries.
Mitchell drove it to Gaston County before crashing it. He tried to escape but was caught a short time later.
