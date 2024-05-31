Juvenile killed, 2 injured in serious crash in Fayetteville, driver charged

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is being charged after a chase that ended in a crash that killed a juvenile and injured two others.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers spotted a 2014 Hyundai Sonata that had been reported stolen as part of a trend within the city limits.

Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle before continuing to pursue it. Officers lost sight of the vehicle after it turned from Elk Road onto US 301 South. When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found that the Sonata was involved in a serious crash on the opposite side of the road with a 2018 Hyundai Tuscan. The driver of the stolen Sonata, Donovan Rozier, 21, was taken into custody after he tried to run away.

Police said a juvenile passenger who was ejected from the Sonata was pronounced dead at the scene. Rozier and a second passenger, Tremel Sinclair, 18, were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for what officers said were minor injuries.

The driver of the Tuscan, Charles Reid, 22, of Hope Mills was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

ALSO SEE: Gray's Creek fire chief arrested, accused of placing secret camera

Rozier was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony child abuse, fleeing to elude, careless & reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, driving left of center, speeding, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

He was held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at (910) 486-1344.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.