Man beaten after meeting men who stole dog, held it for ransom in Johnston County, sheriff says

Despite being assaulted by four men, the victim managed to get his dog back.

Despite being assaulted by four men, the victim managed to get his dog back.

Despite being assaulted by four men, the victim managed to get his dog back.

Despite being assaulted by four men, the victim managed to get his dog back.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office are looking for four people wanted for questioning following an alleged dognapping case that turned into a violent assault.

It happened on July 9 when a 25-year-old man noticed his dog missing from his home off NC Highway 210 outside of Smithfield.

A short time later, he received a phone call from someone claiming to have his dog, saying that if he paid $300, the dog would be returned.

The victim agreed to meet the caller.

After he arrived, he was assaulted by four men, leaving him with serious cuts.

Despite the assault, the man did manage to rescue his dog.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App